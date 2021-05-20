ORLANDO, Fla. — Research organizers said they hope more Hurricane Maria survivors would take part in a nationwide survey to garner a better understanding of the trauma the natural disaster caused, what challenges they continue to face in resettlement and what their current situation is.

What You Need To Know A project representative hopes 300 will take the survey



But so far, only 88 have participated



Hurricane Maria survivors can call 1-407-205-2657 to take the survey

Last year, the Episcopal Church of Jesus Christ of Nazareth in Azalea Park, the University of Florida, the University of Miami and Boston College partnered to launch the survey, Adelante Boricua or Onward Puerto Rican.

For the project, participants take a survey every six months for at least three years.

Milagro Ramirez, the church representative in the study, said they hoped for 300 people to participate but so far only 88 have taken part.

“The more the better,” Ramirez said. “We need to prove that Hurricane Maria survivors still need help, are still struggling, and are still adapting.”

Aside from the project, Ramirez works with many of the Hurricane Maria survivors who resettled in Central Florida through the church including Pedro Laboy who took the survey.

Around 300,000 Puerto Ricans are estimated to have moved to Florida because of Hurricane María.

Laboy said he arrived in Central Florida with just $200 and spent the first few months living in a hotel.

He and his mother began to receive help from the church to help them get back on their feet.

Today, Laboy works for the church and began to take career-training courses there as well.

He said even though his life improved over the past four years like many survivors, he still faces difficulties in the resettlement process.

“My biggest challenge here is housing,” Laboy said. “It’s a lot more expensive here.”

Ramirez said there are perks to taking part in the survey such as gift cards worth up $100; children receive gift cards worth at least $25.

For Laboy, he said there is a bigger gift when it comes to participating in the survey.

“Out in the future if something like this happens, they’ll be more prepared,” Laboy said.



In order to participate in the survey, Hurricane Maria survivors can call 1-407-205-2657 for more information.