ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Visit St. Pete-Clearwater teamed up with local beach hotels to open pop up COVID vaccination sites for hospitality workers.

VSPC said March and April had record breaking numbers of visitors, and they want to make sure hospitality workers are protected during the busy summer months.

The one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the pop ups.

“Coming off the heels of a record-breaking March and April with a traditionally busy Memorial Day travel period just weeks away, it’s never been more important to ensure our frontline hospitality workers who keep the engine of the county’s No. 1 employer going are vaccinated,” says Steve Hayes, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

On Tuesday, there will be vaccination sites at the Sandpearl Resort and the Sheraton Sand Key from 8am-12pm, and the Wyndham Grand and Shepherds Beach Resort from 1:30pm-5pm.

“We are an industry that cares about our guests and our employees,” said Dannette Lynch, Director of Membership for Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association. “We wanted to bring the vaccines to the employees and that's what this opportunity provides and ultimately will help keep them safe."

On Tuesday, May 25, the pop ups in St. Pete will open.

They’ll be located at The Don CeSar, Sirata Beach Resort, TradeWinds Island Grand and The Vinoy.

@VSPC teamed up with the Health Dept. & local hotels on the beaches to open these pop up COVID vaccination sites for hospitality workers. Details @BN9 pic.twitter.com/AadwBFY1W4 — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) May 20, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden said vaccinating people will be key to preventing a huge outbreak of the virus during the summer months.

“If you vaccinate the overwhelming majority of the population, you're not going to get a third wave, guaranteed,” Fauci said. “If you vaccinate 75% of your population, you may get cases, but you're not going to get a big wave.”