WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. - It’s the busiest time of the year for the pool industry in Central Massachusetts, but businesses say they’re short on staff and supplies.

The phones are ringing at Duckman’s Pools in Leicester. Owner Richard Boulette says business is booming again. He’s about three times busier than last summer.

“People are staying home. With the stimulus they have money to spend. We don’t have a shortage of buyers. What we have is a shortage of the supplies to keep that up," Boulette said.



Boulette says the shortage is partly because of weather events across the country. A factory making chemicals for stabilized chlorine tablets -- which last a week -- was wiped out. Boulette says it led to panic buying, even though there isn’t a shortage for liquid chlorine.

“We were able to buy and secure the same amount of chlorine that I sold for the entire year, last year," Boulette said. "We have a very limited amount. We still have some, but by Memorial Day if my trucks don’t ship we will be out like everyone else."

Those shipments are delayed because labor shortages across the country.

“We have been having a hard time keeping up with employees, both with our building crews, also in the store and also the entire industry," Boulette said. "The factories are all running on short staff."

Factories are also having a hard time getting plastics to make liners. Some products are going up in price too.

As you get ready to open your pool and put chlorine in. Fire officials have some tips to help keep you safe.

"It can react violently if it’s mixed with other chemicals. Keep chemicals locked up away from where kids are going to play. You want to make sure it's in a protected area, away from the elements. You don’t want it getting wet," Auburn Fire and Rescue Lt. Jonathan Martin said.

As for Boulette he says he’s making calls every day and trying to rent out storage to stock up on products which are getting harder to find.