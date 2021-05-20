In an effort to make their products more inclusive, the LEGO Group this week announced their first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set will debut just in time for Pride Month.

What You Need To Know The LEGO Group announced their first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set will debut just in time for Pride Month



The buildable display model contains 346 pieces, and was inspired by the rainbow flag which represents the LGBTQIA+ community



The set is titled “Everyone is Awesome,” a spin on the popular theme song “Everything Is AWESOME!!!” from the 2014 “The Lego Movie” soundtrack



The set will be available in-stores on June 1, with a suggested retail price of $34.99

The buildable display model contains 346 pieces, and was inspired by the rainbow flag which represents the LGBTQIA+ community. The set contains 11 minifigures, one for each color of the flag, and each has their own unique hairstyle.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set - LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

The set is titled “Everyone is Awesome,” a spin on the popular theme song “Everything Is AWESOME!!!” from the 2014 “The Lego Movie” soundtrack.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” said Matthew Ashton, design vice president, in a statement.

Ashton, who himself is gay, said creating the set was a personal mission, as he knows coming out can “feel the loneliest and so uncertain.”

“If I had been given this set by somebody at that point in my life, it would have been such a relief to know that somebody had my back,” Ashton wrote. “To know that I had somebody there to say ‘I love you, I believe in you. I’ll always be here for you.’”

“So, in a way, this set is not just for the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s for all of the allies – parents, siblings, friends, schoolmates, colleagues etc. – out there as well,” he added.

The set will be available in-stores on June 1, marking the start of Pride Month, with a suggested retail price of $34.99.