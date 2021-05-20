AUSTIN, Texas — Luke Denman’s parents never thought their son’s detainment in Venezuela would be a quick ordeal, but that doesn’t mean they’re not constantly thinking about how and when he’ll get back home.

May marks one year since Texas natives Luke Denman and Airan Berry were detained by Venezuelan forces off the coast of Colombia in what news reports have called a botched attempt to oust embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The two former Green Berets remain jailed in Caracas, serving a 20 year prison sentence.

Over the last year, Luke’s mother Kay Denman, has been making daily trips to an Austin pottery studio. She said it’s cathartic, helping her focus on something else other than her son.

“Not only am I centering the clay, I’m centering myself,” Denman said, as she plunked down a piece of clay on a turntable. “I’m not thinking about anything outside in the world, except this right here.”

When we first met Kay and Frank Denman in October 2020, it had been just five months since they received the call that their son Luke had been captured in South America. Luke and Airan were allegedly involved in a mission to train opposition forces in an attempt to remove Maduro from power, a mission the Denmans believe their son was misled on.

Back in October, Kay had been writing letters to elected officials, anyone who would listen and who might be able to help bring their son home.

“That didn’t take us very far,” remarked Kay. “You’ve got to find the right person that has that as something that they care about.”

Writing a letter may not have gotten them far, but, at least, it got them within official channels. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has continued his private humanitarian mission to help bring Denman and Berry home. That mission also involves efforts to bring home the so-called Citgo 6 — six employees from the Houston-based oil company that have been held in Venezuela since 2017.

Things appear to be looking up for the Citgo 6. The oil executives were all recently moved from prison to house arrest. That move is something Richardson sees as a sign of good faith from Venezuela, as the Biden administration takes over.

“The relationship with the Venezuelans and the Trump administration was not good, in fact, it was terrible,” said Richardson. “Now, a new administration has come in, and I believe the Venezuelans want to send a positive message, ‘Alright, we’re ready to work with you.’”

Richardson said he expects the diplomacy battle to bring Denman and Berry home still won’t be easy, saying, “there’s still hostility between our two governments.”

But the Denmans feel the news involving the Citgo 6 is promising.

“The Richardson Center has worked very diligently, not only with the Citgo Six, but with our others too — Luke and Airan,” said Kay. “So, hopefully soon we’ll hear something good for us too.”

Virtual calls like the one the Denmans had with Luke and Airan last October have continued, but are infrequent and unpredictable.

“It seems to be spur of the moment. And we don’t know what makes it happen or not,” said Luke’s father Frank.

“We’re mainly looking for their demeanor when we are on Zoom, and their physical appearance,” said Kay. “They seem to have gained a couple pounds, not a lot. But… they’re looking good.”

While both are concerned for their well-being, Kay appears to worry more than Frank. They’re used to Luke and several other sons being deployed, but not knowing exactly what’s going on keeps Kay’s mind spinning. It’s why she’s been spending so much time spinning clay.

When we visited with Kay, she was spinning the beginning of two mugs. She signs the bottoms of all of her pieces, but these two mugs had a special mark placed alongside her name and date.

“Normally I don’t put a heart on mine, but I’m putting them on this,” remarked Kay.

That’s because those two soon-to-be mugs are for Luke and Airan, whenever they return home.