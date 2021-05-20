Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, the CEO and founder of Chillhouse, a spa in Soho and a product line, looks back on how hard her mother worked.

"My Mom is an esthetician - migrated here from Columbia to Queens, so I basically grew up watching her grow her business," Ramirez-Fulton said.

"Six days a week, 12-hour shifts - I never really got to see her," Ramirez-Fulton said. "I realized that is not what I wanted for my life. I didn't want to be in that constant state of burnout."

That's why mental health and self-care are so important to her.

"Get a facial, go get a massage, do all these things that are going to make you feel better in the immediate but take care of yourself from the inside out too,"

She opened her Lower East Side location in 2017 which permanently closed during the pandemic. The SoHo location opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic.

"It was a huge heartbreak for me,” Ramirez-Fulton said. “We were closed for about five months. That is a lot of revenue we lost. The silver lining was that we were able to really keep our heads down and think about other parts of the business."

Now open, she's looking to give back to help others move beyond the pandemic, by donating a portion of sales to the mental health organizations, Sad Girls Club and #HalftheStory.

"Sad Girls Club I love, because they are really showing up for Black women and women of color or people of color specifically," Ramirez-Fulton said. "Also, Half The Story - Half The Story empowers the younger generation to create much better relationships with technology."

Ramirez-Fulton looks forward to the city's reopening and little by little seeing her space fill up with customers again.

"I think with offices coming back in September we'll definitely start seeing more and more an influx of bodies,” she said. “Outside of just the services - very excited for that day.”