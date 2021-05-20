LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Chicken wings could almost be called "America's favorite food."



The National Chicken Council said Americans ate 28 billion chicken wings last year. But now there is a shortage.

Ken Moore owns Midtown Sundries in Lincoln County. It was once a franchise that began in the Midtown neighborhood in Charlotte with seven locations operating in the area.

Moore's Denver location is the last remaining franchise, and he has created a can't-miss Tuesday night tradition — half-off wing night.



"Fifty percent off derived from trying to turn a slow night into a winner," Moore said.



He has done just that. Tuesdays, the lines were long waiting for a table, but times are changing for Moore's Tuesday night wing night.



Moore used to get 60 cases of 140 wings in each case, averaging 8,400 wings a week, now Moore is only getting 40 cases a week, nearly 3,000 fewer wings.

"We actually have to call and check and see what we're going to get week by week, and day by day," Moore said.

Because of the shortage and uncertainty, Moore has had to change half-off wing night to 30% off.



He's not sure how long that will last.



"The food vendors are actually dividing up the wings amongst the restaurants so that everyone has some," Moore said.

Not only is he getting less wings, the prices are up two and three times as much.

"It is a national problem, and unfortunately we can't order wings on Amazon," Moore said.