OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The growth in Osceola County is coming at a cost for some drivers who say it has become too congested.

Sheana Graham says congestion and construction are pretty commonplace in ChampionsGate.

“It’s really, really difficult to get from point A to point B,” said Graham. “To go two miles, takes you 20 minutes.”

Just in her two years living in southern Osceola County she has seen huge growth.

“They’re building so quickly, there’s no infrastructure to support that,” she said.

That congestion is not only a problem for drivers, but for safety in the area, so says Graham.

“They’re building a hospital,” said Graham. “If there’s an emergency, an ambulance, if they get stuck in this area, they’re not going to be able to get to the hospital in a reasonable amount of time.”

Graham wrote into Spectrum News 13's Traffic Inbox because she would like Osceola County to give more consideration to current residents when deciding to allow a new development.

“They are issuing so many building permits,” Graham said.

But when those permits are issued, Osceola County collects mobility fees.

“Those fees are utilized through the county’s Transportation Work Program to design and construct transportation improvements that in-turn mitigate the impact of the new developments,” said Josh DeVries, Osceola County’s director of transportation planning.

The county is already working with other agencies to improve roadways, including a new diverging diamond interchange at Champions Gate Blvd and Interstate 4. Construction should begin this summer.

Graham just hopes any kind fees collected from developments can help the county keep up with the demand on Osceola County’s roads.

“They’re going to have to expand these roads and they’re going to have to find better ways to get people in and out of these new developments and these new areas so traffic can be relieved a little bit,” she said.

