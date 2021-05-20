Progressive Democrats are attempting to block an arms sale to Israel in the wake of the rapidly worsening conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

“At a moment when U.S.-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate,” Sanders told the Post. “I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., introduced a similar resolution on Wednesday, which counts fellow progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Cori Bush, D-Mo., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. and Andre Carson, D-Ind., as co-sponsors.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights. In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions,” Ocasio-Cortez in a statement announcing the resolution.

The move comes one day after Biden urged a ceasefire in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a position championed by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and growing louder among the liberal wing.

“At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence,” Ocasio-Cortez noted.

In a joint statement released Sunday, a group of 29 senators led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia’s first Jewish Senator, called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants as the fighting continues to intensify.

“To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire,” the group wrote in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also called for a cessation of hostilities, as has Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a staunch defender of Israel who signed on to a statement issued by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Indiana Sen. Todd Young which called for a ceasefire. (Sen. Young has since walked back his call for a ceasefire, a spokesman for the Indiana Senator told Jewish Insider.)

It is unclear whether or not either Congressional effort to block the arms sale will be successful. Biden notified Congress of the sale on May 5, and Congress has 15 days to review the sale; that period expires at the end of the week.

In 2019, former President Donald Trump vetoed measures from the House and Senate that would have blocked multi-billion dollar arms deals to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Successful or otherwise, the effort highlights the partisan divide between members of Congress about the conflict and the United States’ relationship with Israel.

Republicans, led by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, introduced a resolution co-sponsored by 30 GOP Senators that would condemn Hamas’ attacks on Israel. The measure was defeated after Sanders’ objection.

“Today is a sad day for the United States Senate, and one we will not forget,” Scott said, accusing Democrats of choosing to “defend Hamas terrorists.”

“It is resolutions like Sen. Scott’s that help Hamas,” Sanders said. “Hamas would be overjoyed if Sen. Scott’s resolution were to pass.”

“The United States is working tirelessly, through various levels of government, to express support for a cease-fire, get to a place of sustainable calm, and build a path forward to addressing the underlying causes of the conflict,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.