Watkins Glen International is getting ready for the Ferrari Challenge event this weekend. It comes from Europe, and there will be fans in attendance, but the track's president says the track is sticking with limited capacity this weekend.

Michael Printup says they made the plans weeks ago, before the capacity changes were announced. But don't expect it to stay that way all summer, the track has been working with the state and looks forward to welcoming more people at other events.

"As we told some people up in Albany once, we were talking about the Buffalo Bills. I said we can fit five Buffalo Bills stadiums just in our infield. You know, we're four times, five times as big as the New York State Fair in terms of acreage. So it's a big, wide open facility, but you still have to manage it," Printup said.

The protocols for the Ferrrari Challenge can be found on the track's website.

If you want to take some laps around the course, drivers are allowed in at noon and 5 p.m. every day.