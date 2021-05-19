SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Every month, the Clark County fairgrounds transforms into a small city bustling with vendors, and eagle-eyed shoppers hunting treasures.

What You Need To Know Vendors set up monthly at the Clark County Fairgrounds



Self-employed business owners are trying to recover from a tough year



Many self-employed people didn’t qualify for grants from federal funding

The event draws people from all over the country, like Paula and Charlotte, who drove in from Charleston.

“We got in yesterday from West Virginia, stayed at a wonderful hotel in downtown Springfield, then went out to a delicious dinner," said Paula. "So, we’ve spent money.”

Each table is packed with items — wacky and weird, rare and recycled — but Charlotte came looking for something specific.

“I am looking for a candlewick creamer," said Charlotte, "I have the sugar, and the little stand that it goes on, but I need the creamer.”

The event is an economic shot in the arm to Springfield which, like much of Ohio has weathered a terrible year for commerce.

Each individual vendor has been waiting all year to set up shop. Michelle Apha, a jeweler, said 2020 was the hardest year so far on her business.

“Terrible. Terrible," she said. "I've sold online, but it's not the same. When you see something, and you want to try a ring on, or a bracelet, you can’t really see it.”

When the economy hit a stand-still, Gov. Mike DeWine designated $125 million in federal funding to keep small businesses afloat. That money was parsed out into $10,000 grants, but many self-employed vendors didn’t qualify.

Bob Brake made ends meet, but said he’s overjoyed to be back on the road to normal.

“It's fantastic," said Brake, "A lot of people here for the first time — a lot of younger people — it’s really neat to see people being out and active.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the fairgrounds, Charlotte had a pleasant surprise.

“Ahh! Look! I found it!” she said, clutching her creamer.

It seemed everyone’s luck is starting to change. For Brake, that meant making money hand over fist.