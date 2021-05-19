ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld is looking to fill positions at its Florida parks, including SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld, Busch Gardens hiring for positions at Florida parks



Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available



Company also holding virtual hiring events for SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa



RELATED: Universal Orlando hiring for more than 2,000 jobs

​The Orlando, Florida-based company has full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available in a number of the areas, including culinary, lifeguard, merchandise, park operations, security and more.

Open positions are also available at Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove and Adventure Island.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are also holding virtual hiring events every Saturday this month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SeaWorld offers a number of employee perks such as free park admission, free parking, complimentary and discounted park tickets for friends and family and referral bonuses.

The hiring spree comes as the company gets ready for what’s anticipated to be a busy summer season as more people get vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The company recently relaxed its face mask mandate, removing the requirement for fully-vaccinated visitors.

To learn more about the open SeaWorld jobs or to apply, visit SeaWorld’s career page.