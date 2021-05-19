OCALA, Fla. — Ocala is known for being the Horse Capital of the World, and one local trainer found big success last weekend, adding to the many award-winning horses the area has produced.

Before winning the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Rombauer used to trot around Eddie Woods Stables in Ocala.

“You think you’re going to run well, you think you’re going to run well, and all of a sudden you’re going to win it," saiid Eddie Woods, owner of Eddie Woods Stables. "So it’s a good high.”

The horse didn’t necessarily show early potential for becoming a big winner.

“He’s like your guy that didn’t get drafted in the draft, but he plays first team,” Woods said. “He came from nowhere.”

Many of the horses that train in Ocala are sold when they turn 2 years old. But last year when the pandemic hit, Eddie suggested to Rombauer’s owners that they hold off.

“The coronavirus affected everything,” Woods said. “It changed all the sale dates, sales didn’t happen. He did look like he had some talent. He moved really well. We decided to go on to the races with him. They took him to California, and it’s gone very well since.”

Woods comes from a family of horsemen and considers raising, training and racing horses a way of life.

“It’s a disease, come addiction,” Woods said. “When you’re born into it, you know no other way.”

His facility is 240 acres with 200 stalls, and Woods said the everyday operations are not a sprint to the finish.

“It’s a bit like Groundhog Day, the same thing every day, repetition, repetition, repetition,” Woods said.

Woods Stables boasts other big success stories, too. Big Brown won the 2008 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and Authentic, last year’s Derby winner, both trained there.

“Hopefully our facility continues to take on healthily like it has for a long time, and the more good horses the better,” Woods said.