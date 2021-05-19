The Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse is beginning to shape its program schedule for the 2021 summer season. The new Redhouse Arts Center moved to its new South Salina Street facility in 2018, but they've only had one full season of shows there.

The non-profit recently announced its 2021-22 schedule, while they're also taking registration for kids’ summer camps.

The executive director said they're getting ready to host regular summer camps beginning in early July. She said the pandemic really limited the music, dance and production opportunities they were able to offer kids and teens last year.

In addition, the Redhouse announced a new theatre season scheduled to begin in December. A ticket package is now available for "Sister Act," "Fences," "Macbeth" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels."

"Clearly, people are very excited and energized and anxious to do something. I think that our early season ticket sales are the best that they've been in quite a while, so that's just really refreshing, too, because we as an organization feel confident that we're ready to open and bring people back," said Redhouse Arts Center Executive Director Samara Hannah.

Hannah said they recently held auditions for the shows, while about 95% of the casting for the shows will feature local talent.

The Redhouse also hopes to get back to hosting numerous events in its three-theatre facility in the coming months. There are also several opportunities to hold corporate or theatre events in the new facility.

You can find more information by visiting the Redhouse website.