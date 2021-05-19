OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Tampa area restaurant is now accepting a wide array of cryptocurrencies as forms of payment.

FlameStone American Grill in Oldsmar began accepting Bitcoin back in 2014 — but recently added Dogecoin, Ethereum and a number of lesser-known cryptos to its list of ways you can pay your tab.

Owner Nick Pappas says they use a system called BitPay, which converts all cryptocurrencies into Bitcoin before depositing in the restaurant’s account. To make a transaction, the customer just needs to pull up the QR code on their digital wallet and match it to the code on the restaurant’s iPad.

The cryptocurrency will withdraw from the customer’s account and show up in FlameStone’s Bitcoin account within the week.

Pappas says the restaurant doesn’t convert its cryptocurrency into cash, instead they keep it in Bitcoin to use for future transactions.

“A lot of our vendors are starting to accept Bitcoin and things like that, so that’s where the cycle can continue,” he said. “We can start to pay for some of our food or restaurant equipment with it.”

Over the years, the popularity of paying with Bitcoin has gone up and down for the Oldsmar restaurant. Recently it saw a lot of interest among customers asking to pay with cryptocurrencies.

If a server receives a tip in cryptocurrency, the restaurant will pay the amount to the employee in cash. Pappas says he understands the risk involved but enjoys having the option — and so do his customers.

“As long as we’re in it for the long term and its fun and makes it easy for our customers, than we’ll continue to do it,” he said.