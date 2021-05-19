MILWAUKEE— It's time to order up and connect with your community by celebrating Asian restaurant week.

ElevAsian, a Milwaukee-area collective of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, made it their mission to elevate AAPI visibility in their community.

This May, which is AAPI heritage month, ElevAsian is making an effort to support local Asian businesses through their first Asian restaurant week.

"Asian establishments were hit hard during the pandemic. They could use our support and patronage. Explore something new and get to know our culture through the foods we love," the group said. "Support these businesses during Restaurant Week, and all year long."

The below establishments are participating in the event, which ends May 22.

Another Asian eatery, KIN by Rice and Roll, is participating in the week in its own way: They're opening their seating areas for dining on May 21.

The Wauwatosa restaurant is co-owned by Tony Koranee, who is often found in the kitchen. Koranee is also a chef there.

"I love eating," Koranee said. "Making food is about having fun, being creative and giving customers new things."

The Bangkok, Thailand native said he makes a point to put his heart into any sushi roll he creates for hungry customers. While plenty of sushi-staples fill up the menu, he's curated his very own "Trust Me Maki" list. There, customers will find raw and cooked rolls like Tosa Fab, Sexy Summer, Demon Dancer, Farwell and over a dozen more.

For sushi-skeptics, his co-chef, JJ, is a Thai food expert rounding out the rest of the family restaurant's menu with modern and authentic Thai dishes, Japanese eats and other Asian cuisines.

For more information on ElevAsian and Asian Restaurant Week, click here.

For more information on KIN by Rice and Roll, click here.