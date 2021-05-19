LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are resuming nonpayment disconnections in June, but there are actions customers can take to keep services on.

What You Need To Know LG&E and KU announced that their 14-month nonpayment disconnections suspension ends in June



The companies are extending payment plans so customers can submit partial payments and not lose service



There are financial assistance resources the companies are sharing with customers who might need additional support

The utility companies began notifying residential customers its disconnection suspension that started in March of 2020 would end in June.

“We know how hard this has been for a lot of people and we’re just now sort of coming out of this pandemic period and a lot of people are recovering and a lot of people are still struggling and we understand that,” said LG&E and KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry.

The companies are encouraging customers to take advantage of the option to set up a payment plan and make partial payments to avoid disconnection.

Payment plans can be set up by phone, online or on the LG&E KU mobile app.

“We don’t want anybody to be disconnected if we can help it if we can help them. Our goal is to make sure that you keep your power going,” Lowry said.

Disconnection would require a reconnection fee and possibly a deposit in addition to delinquent charges to regain service.

“So you really want to avoid being disconnected and it can be just as easy setting up a payment plan to be able to pay what you can each month,” says Lowry.

For customers who need additional help, the companies have provided a list of outside programs that provide financial assistance.

Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Resilience and Community Services is one of the organizations that help families in need of financial utility assistance.

“We’ve definitely seen a lot of people. It's been tough to get enough appointments for people because there are so many people that need help,” said the office’s social services program coordinator Adam Sajko.

The office has drop-off appointments available for its federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance program. Due to new qualifications, people who normally wouldn’t qualify for the program now qualify for assistance.

“A lot of people are surprised. They don’t know that if they have a special needs kid in the household or a bigger household, even if they are working, they still qualify for the program. A lot of time single parents too. I think they don’t know they can get this,” Sajko said.

It is a one-time payment between $50-200, but the office is hopeful that more resources will be available soon.

“We want to keep filling those appointments. We want to help everyone we can and a lot of times that helps us push for more help further on the more help we can give out,” Sajko said.

For more information on LIHEAP, click here to review the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program flyer.