Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote summit at the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit on Wednesday, calling on the country to unite around the community experiencing a sharp rise in violent hate crimes.

Harris, herself of South Asian descent, spoke ahead of a slew of other high-profile lawmakers, ranging from Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth (IL), Mazie Hirono (HI) and Cory Booker (NJ) to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Wednesday’s event comes on the heels of the House passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act on Tuesday, a bill which aims to combat the rise in hate crimes towards the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill now heads to Joe Biden’s desk, and Harris on Wednesday said the president “will soon sign this historic bill into law.”

“In America, I do believe a harm against any one of us, is a harm against all of us,” the vice president said, adding in part: “... Asian Americans have the right to be recognized as American, not as the other. Not as ‘them.’ But as ‘us.’”

The bill is the most substantive congressional response to what has been an alarming rise in racist sentiment against Asian Americans, fueled in part by derogatory language about the virus’ origins in China. Donald Trump, while president, played into that narrative with derisive nicknames for the virus.

A recent study showed that the use of anti-Asian hashtags skyrocketed on Twitter last year in the days after then-President Donald Trump used the term “Chinese virus” for the first time in a tweet. Trump also often used terms such as “China virus," or other variations on the same theme, during speeches and news conferences.

“I know this past year has been marked by pain, so much pain, for so many, including and in particular members of the Asian American community,” Harris said, later adding: “As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief. And I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action.”

The vice president stressed the need to “make voting more easier, not more difficult,” urging listeners to start by fighting recent attacks on voting rights across numerous states — in particular, those aimed at curbing mail-in voting.

“While we must be vigilant in defending the voting rights that currently exist, we must also do that and work to expand the right of all Americans to vote,” Harris said. “That includes urging Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and urging the Senate to pass the For the People Act.”

Currently, six states don’t offer early, in-person voting and a third of states still require an excuse — such as illness or planning to be away from home on Election Day — to vote by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.