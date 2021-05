A popular boy band is coming to Syracuse this summer and tickets go on sale in little more than a week.

The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Saint Joseph's Health Lakeview Amphitheater on September 26 at 6 p.m. as part of their "Remember This" tour.

The Sunday night show includes special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets go on sale May 27. You can get them on Ticketmaster or on the Jonas Brothers website.