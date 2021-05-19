CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with family in India is trying to make a difference a thousand miles away.

Nidhi Shah moved to the U.S. from India in 2016. She owns Arni Fashion, an online jewelry business selling pieces made in India. Recently, she used the increasing popularity of her business to raise $1,000 to help India defeat its second wave of COVID-19.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, India is the second country in the world with the most reported COVID-19 cases. On May 16, the country reported more than 4,500 deaths, which is the highest daily death toll since the pandemic started.

Shah put 50% of the sales from a Facebook Live show toward Sewa International, a nonprofit organization distributing concentrators and medical equipment in India.

Shah said she’s donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in the U.S. in the past, but now that the situation worsened in India, it was time to give back to her home country.

“I believe in humanity because I’m a giver,” Shah said.

Shah can also relate because her mom has been hospitalized in India for 45 days after contracting COVID-19.

Shah said her dad had a hard time finding a ventilator for her.

“He called almost 50 to 55 hospitals,” Shah said.

Doctors make video chatting with mom possible, who is conscious but remains on a ventilator.

Shah’s communicates through writing and gestures at the moment.

“[My mom said] please send some medicine from USA. That’s very heartbreaking. You can’t do anything because you feel so helpless. She said I don’t want to die,” Shah said.

Shah and her family continue to pray for her recovery.

“I’m trying to be strong,” Shah said.

To learn more about Sewa International or donate to their cause, click here.

To learn more or donate to the GoFundMe for Shah's mom, click here.

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Spectrum News. For more information on how the site works and the rules visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.