FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Inmates in Flagler County are now able to make good use of doing time, learning a new skill they can use after they are released.

Darrin Cummings is one of the first inmates to participate in the new Homeward Bound program, spending his days learning about vinyl graphics application from inside the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

“It kind of makes me feel like I got my freedom back a little bit more,” Cummings said.

Homeward Bound is a partnership between the Flagler Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Technical College to teach inmates skills they can use once released.

“We are doing our part to return the inmates that are going back into Flagler County in a better place and a better opportunity for them not to re-offend and not to come back, and that is our goal, ultimately, is that we influence inmates in a positive way,” said Chief Daniel Engert of the Flagler County Court and Detention Services Division.

In this three-week, 120-hour certification program, Cummings and his partner, inmate Matthew Degraw, have learned about and practiced everything from printing the vinyl graphics, to cutting them and applying them to Flagler Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

The certification is part of the Homeward Bound program, a partnership between the Flagler Sheriff’s Office and Flagler Technical College to help prepare them for their release.

“I’ve learned a lot about precision, patience,” Cummings said.

A lot of equipment was required to get the program operational, but it was purchased with profits from the commissary. Engert said the program saves taxpayers’ money because inmates take care of all the cars that need to be worked on.

“No taxpayer funds have been expended to provide this training,” Engert said. “This is all funded by the inmates and then it is returned to them with the opportunity to learn a skill.”

Degraw, who is behind bars for violating his parole, said he is proud of the work he has done in the program and looks forward to using his new skills on the outside when he is released in just more than two weeks.

“Hopefully this certificate can take me a lot further than what I’ve done here because right now, it is pretty much like basic training,” Cummings said. “I would actually go further with it and continue to work on maybe a dealership or getting my own graphic tools and doing wrapping myself.”

He said he is confident this new skill is one that will keep him glued to the straight and narrow.

“It is something that you could actually bring forth to others, and you know, it is exciting on my behalf,” Cummings said. “It is something I love to do.”

FCSO officials said they already have plans to expand the Homeward Bound program soon, offering inmates the chance to get HVAC certifications.