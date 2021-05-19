As of May 19, most capacity restrictions are disappearing for businesses across the state, opening the way to welcoming more customers.

Sky Armory in Syracuse hosts weddings, proms and other big catered events. The business's calendar is packed this year.

Beginning today, indoor events can host up to 250 people, which is welcome news after a year of canceled or postponed events. With the state opening back up, the owner of Sky Armory said she has weddings booked every weekend.

“Our clients are going to be super thrilled, particularly our bridal couples, in the fact that they don’t have to worry about culling their guest lists at this point, not worrying about having to wear masks all over the place in their photos and things like that," said Nicole Samolis, the owner of Sky Armory. "Everybody is super excited about that.”

Other businesses like bars and restaurants, office buildings and retail stores can welcome back customers at full capacity, too. People must remain to be socially distant, unless you are fully vaccinated.

One of the last restrictions is a curfew on indoor dining. Beginning on May 31, bars and restaurants can stay open past midnight.