ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Mitch Josephs is eager to talk coffee roasting.

It’s something he’s done for a good chunk of his life. In 2019 he launched his own business, Village Roasters. More than year into the pandemic he’s upbeat about what the future will likely bring.

“We’re feeling pretty good. Retail has picked up quite a bit and we’ve been doing a lot of wholesaling and fundraising.”

Village Roasters closed voluntary for several weeks last spring and started offering free coffee deliveries in the Green Bay area.

In the past few months he’s noted a change in how business is happening in his retail space at the front of the business.

“People are coming in a lot more than before,” Josephs said. “I’ve actually dropped a lot of the delivery customers because they’re finally coming into the store. I’m starting to meet people I’ve delivered to 10 times and I’m finally meeting them face to face.”

His optimism is reflected by other businesses in the upper Midwest.

A recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said of the 822 businesses that responded, about 65 percent were optimistic about the future — the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

John Koskinen, chief economist with the the Wisconsin Department Of Revenue, said from gross domestic product standpoint — the nation is fully recovering from the pandemic this quarter.

“The U.S. economy is poised for a tremendous second half in 2021,” he said. “Indicative of that, Wisconsin has already returned to full employment and the labor markets are going to reflect the improved recovery.”

Koskinen was part of an online briefing by St. Norbert College looking at the state of the state’s economy.

According to the fed survey, one of the biggest limiting factors for businesses at the moment is filling open jobs.

Joesphs is quick to give credit to the people who helped his business make it through the depths of the pandemic.

“Never underestimate community. People are here for you,” he said. “If you like a business, go on social media and find any channel they are at and engage in what they have to offer.”