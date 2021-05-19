U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are slated to meet Wednesday night in Iceland on the sidelines of the Arctic Council summit – the first high-level encounter to occur between the two countries since President Joe Biden took office in January.

The meeting is also expected to pave the way for a potential summit between President Biden and Russia’s president Vladimir Putin next month, though what gains – if any – stand to be made remain deeply unclear.

The bilateral meeting “will provide an opportunity to test the proposition of whether we can achieve a relationship with Moscow that is more stable and predictable,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Tuesday.

But whether this type of relationship is feasible with Russia right now is another matter entirely – especially after months of sharply-deteriorating ties between two longtime adversaries.

In March, Biden told ABC News he regards Putin as a “killer,” prompting Moscow to temporarily recall its ambassador to the U.S. for the first time in nearly two decades; Washington responded in kind.

Since then, relations between the two nations have been mired in tit-for-tat sanctions and waves of diplomatic expulsions.

The countries have sparred bitterly over a host of issues. The U.S. has condemned Russia for a range of activities, from abuses in cyberspace -- including its hacking of U.S. elections and attacks on critical infrastructure – to its saber-rattling, including last month’s military drills near the Ukrainian border, and human rights abuses, most notably the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russia, for its part, has since added the U.S. to its new "list of unfriendly" nations, a move that prevents the U.S. Embassy from employing local staff.

Even so, Biden administration officials have indicated they would like to ease friction with Russia and test the possibility of working collaboratively on shared priorities, including climate change, nuclear arms control and the Middle East.

"It would be our preference to have a more stable and more predictable relationship with Russia," Sec. Blinken told reporters on Tuesday. “At the same time, we’ve been very clear that if Russia chooses to take reckless or aggressive actions that target our interests or those of our allies and partners, we’ll respond. Not for purposes of seeking conflict or escalating but because such challenges cannot be allowed to go forward with impunity.”

"If these are stable and predictable sanctions, then it's probably not what we need, and we won't be judging the U.S. calls to normalize relations by their words," Lavrov responded several hours later.

Blinken recently expressed “concerns” about Russia’s military activities in the Arctic, but Lavrov dismissed that criticism: “It has long been common knowledge that this is our territory, our land. We are in charge of keeping the Arctic coast safe. Everything Russia is doing there is absolutely legal.”

Blinken also took to Twitter Tuesday to reiterate U.S. condemnation of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“We condemn Russia’s abuses in Crimea, especially on May 18 as we reflect on the 77th anniversary of Stalin’s deportation of countless Crimean Tatars from their native peninsula,” he wrote.

In apparent anticipation of this, Lavrov offered something of a rebuttal in a news conference in Moscow on Monday.

“Apparently, a (U.S.) decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia,” he said. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need. Our attitude toward the U.S. includes the hope that normalized relations will be based on specific actions rather than words of which we have heard too many.”