President Joe Biden will award the first Medal of Honor of his presidency on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., “for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War."

South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in, who will be visiting the White House to meet with President Biden, will attend the ceremony.

Biden will bestow the Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest military honor — to Puckett, 94, who “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty” while serving as commander of the Eighth Army Ranger Company on Nov. 25-26, 1950.

Puckett’s company of Rangers was attacked by hundreds of Chinese forces at the Battle of Hill 205, a pivotal moment which highlighted China’s major entrance into the Korean War.

“As his unit commenced a daylight attack on Hill 205, the enemy directed mortar, machine gun, and small arms fire against the advancing force,” the White House said. “To obtain supporting fire, First Lieutenant Puckett mounted the closest tank, exposing himself to the deadly enemy fire. Leaping from the tank, he shouted words of encouragement to his men and began to lead the Rangers in the attack.”

Puckett, then a First Lieutenant, ran across an open area multiple times to draw enemy fire, allowing the Army Rangers to take the hill.

“During the course of the night, the enemy launched a counterattack which lasted four hours,” the White House noted. “Over the course of the counterattack, the Rangers were inspired and motivated by the extraordinary leadership and courageous example exhibited by First Lieutenant Puckett. As a result, five human wave attacks by a battalion strength enemy element were repulsed.”

Puckett was wounded in the attack by grenade fragments, but refused to be evacuated and urged the men in his command to leave him behind and evacuated. They refused and successfully carried Puckett to safety.

He earned the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions on Hill 205, part of a 22-year, highly decorated military career which included two Silver Stars and a second Distinguished Service Cross for his service in the Vietnam War. Other decorations include two Bronze Stars, three Legions of Merit and five Purple Heart medals.

Puckett retired from the military in 1971 and eventually settled near Fort Benning in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife of 68 years, Jean. He went on to work as National Programs Coordinator of Outward Bound, and started Discovery, Inc., a leadership and teamwork program focused on “Personal Growth through Safe Adventure.”

Puckett was an inaugural inductee into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 1992 and remains very active in military affairs.