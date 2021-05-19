ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ed Doherty is no stranger to moving around.

After meeting his wife, Dee, at SUNY Buffalo State, the couple lived in South Korea and Las Vegas before staying in Cuba, NY for seven years. They got married there and had two sons. When EJ was 3 and Owen was 1, the Dohertys were on the move again — this time to India.

"It’s just a beautiful culture," Ed says. "A beautiful country. The people are amazing. I think it’s such an inspiring place to live."

Doherty and his family moved there to give their sons international experience, and to grow up around different cultures. Ed and Dee worked at an international school, where Ed taught ceramics and Dee taught Spanish. After 12 years abroad, they decided to come back to Western New York, moving to Ellicottville to start "Horn Hill Pottery," a new pottery business, and to prepare their sons for college.

"We always anticipated that they would come back to the U.S. for college," he says. "We wanted to be there with them when they came back here and learned about this culture. Even though we were coming back for summers, they still never lived here."

Doherty says coming back to America was the toughest decision his family has faced, and he’s proud of how everyone has handled things.

"When you move, you go through a grieving stage,” he said. “I think that it’s very normal. We were prepared for that. We shared how we were all doing on a regular basis. Overall, we’re really happy."

Some of those conversations were shared over dinner, featuring bowls and plates made by Ed — something he takes pride in.

"We’ve had the most amazing conversations,” he said. “Just talking over a beautifully prepared meal on a handmade pot,. For me, there’s nothing more important."

You can visit Horn Hill Pottery at 6806 Horn Hill Road in Ellicottville, or visit its website here.