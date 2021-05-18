WISCONSIN— Spectrum News 1 checked in with a few different small businesses to see what plans are in place following the new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wilson’s Coffee & Tea ini Racine is following the CDC guidelines and asking both customers and employees to mask up when entering the building. But, if someone is fully vaccinated, no mask is required.

Enforcing that can get a little dicey at times.

“We are using the honor code for our customers, but I think that a lot of our staff is going to chose to continue to wear the mask; I’m fully vaccinated and will continue to wear the mask for a little longer,” said Neal Wilson, co-owner of Wilson’s Coffee & Tea.

Meanwhile, other business owners are asking customers to show their vaccination card if they chose to not wear a mask.

“I have a 9-year-old that has asthma and is at high risk and I have to go home to him every day. So we are still requiring masks or if people fully vaccinated, they can show their vaccine cards," explained Sara Rabideau, owner of Casting On in Appleton.

Gov. Tony Evers praised new federal guidelines that relaxed mask restrictions for people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and he said his administration will review whether it is safe for state workers to return to their offices.

The CDC issued recommendations Thursday saying the fully vaccinated can resume normal activities without masks except in crowded environments such as on public transportation or inside hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.