In a time when affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult to find, some people in Tampa Bay are getting help to do just that.

The average price of a home in Tampa right now is more than $300,000, but Ernest Coney, CEO of Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, also known as CDC of Tampa, says that’s too much for most middle-income families in Tampa to afford.

That’s why the CDC of Tampa works with general contractors to lower the price point to roughly $250,000, with the goal of offering middle-income families a real opportunity to a purchase a home in the area.

“We’re importing people in from California, New York, from higher markets to become homeowners. What does that mean for our residents who have been here all their lives, who have been here for 20-plus years, who can’t afford a home? So we want to make sure we don’t displace our residents who have been here who are true Tampanians,” Coney said.

🔺Watch the video above to hear the story of one resident who is about to move into one of these homes — and says it will change her life.​🔺