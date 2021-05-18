MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Crissy Stile said she believes you can’t put a price on a potential big change to downtown Mount Dora.

“Ninety-nine percent of the population does not want these tall buildings because it just doesn’t fit,” said Stile, owner of Barrel of Books and Games in Mount Dora.

The Mount Dora Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on an ordinance to increase building heights in the city.

“You come here and it’s quaint and it’s charming, and it’s the mom and pop shops,” Stile said. “It’s just totally different from any other city, any other historic downtown in Florida and nobody wants that to change.”

Stile has picked up about 300 signatures at her store on a petition against the zoning proposal and more than 1,000 signatures online.

For some perspective, Mount Dora’s Renaissance building is about 35 feet tall. That’s 20 feet under what planning and zoning is considering at 55 feet.

“When you look at new architecture and trying to get a mixed-use product, you really need the 55 feet, not to put extra stories, but to make the spaces work,” said G3 Development Managing Principal Gerry Guenther said.

Local developers see the potential increase as an opportunity to fill a need for retail, offices and residential units.

“I’m hoping that we create a downtown, not just for the day tourists, but also to have people work and live who are going to support these small businesses 365 days a year,” Guenther said.

Both developers and residents are anxiously awaiting the decision that would transform the historic downtown.

“It ain’t broke, don’t fix it kind of thing,” Stile said. “There’s nothing wrong with how everything is rolling right here.”

If the finalized ordinance passes Planning and Zoning, it would then go on to Mount Dora City Council.