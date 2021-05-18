ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s COVID-19 14-day average percent positivity rate is now very close to the targeted 5% — sitting now at 5.4%.

Medical experts say the goal of returning to full normalcy is in sight.​

In the theater community, masks were commonplace for characters on stage since long before the pandemic, just, not like this.

“We were doing clear masks, so you could see their faces and get their emotions ... but they’re very hard to breathe in and talk through," said September Ruddell Cosgrove, who is stage managing two productions at the Orlando International Fringe Festival. “In the indoor show, our actors on stage … if they’re vaccinated, they’re allowed to take their masks off, which is a relief."

But as Cosgrove grapples with the changes in her production planning, she’s also pondering these lower percent positivity numbers, personally.

“I still sit in that nervous space of it," she said. "So again I’m very very hopeful. I’m excited for it. I love seeing those numbers. It means everyone is doing everything right. But yeah, there’s a weird nervousness about it.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Sajid Chaudbary said the lower percent positive rates being seen across central Florida are a balanced blend between vaccinations and caution.

“I think it’s a combination of both. People are vaccinated. More and more people are vaccinated by now. And also people are cautious," said Chaudhary. "That’s why I want to emphasize … please be cautious for another 1-2 months until we get it under control … and then we can go back to normal.”

As far as when, Chaudhary said he hopes by a certain summer holiday, there will be a lot more to celebrate than usual.

“The goal to open the whole country by July 4th seems to be more close to reality now," he said.​

Experts consider COVID-19 to be under control when a specific area maintains a percent positive rate that is at or below 5%.​