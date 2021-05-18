CARY, N.C. — Gas stations in North Carolina are beginning to return to normal after last week's panic at the pump following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.

However, the cost of gas continues to rise, increasing nearly 20 cents in one week in North Carolina, according to AAA.

Di Fara Pizza Tavern in Cary imports ingredients from Italy, New York and Georgia



The rise in gas prices and recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline have local businesses reconsidering the stock of their inventory

Di Fara’s Pizza Tavern in Cary is stocking up on products in the event something like this happens again.

“The gas situation right now too, I am just taking proper precautions and way ordering. I’m going to over-stock and make sure I have it,” Norton said.

Owner Gregory Norton worries it could interfere with receiving shipment of his product that comes from New York.

“Olive oil is really hard to get right now. I have to make sure I get it out here. I'm hoping luck of the draw, we don’t have any problems with the gas and the delivery coming in tomorrow, we should be okay,” Norton said.

Norton brought his family business to downtown Cary from Brooklyn, New York. The Di Fara name dates back to 1965, when the doors first opened in Brooklyn. In February 2021, Norton opened his location in Cary.

He says the ingredients are the secret to making the perfect pizza pie.

“I think it’s more about the love for it too, it’s my family business. We’re not cutting any corners. The ingredients are the main priority. We make sure we get the best ingredients possible,” Norton said.

His tomatoes come from as far away as Italy and are DOP certified, meaning product designation of origin. Norton says they cost four times the price of normal tomatoes.

“It’s not a typical item you can just get, hopefully we don’t run into any issues with the gas, so I am overstocking on that as well,” Norton said.

Di Fara’s even has a New York Water Maker, a special machine that replicates the quality and taste of New York water.

With rising gas prices, it’s brought Norton to close the deal on investing in a temperature-controlled storage unit located about five minutes down the road from his restaurant.

“I’ll be filling this up big time,” Norton said.

He says an empty cupboard is not worth the risk.

“If I don’t have what I need. I won’t be open. I rather just close, close down shop till I get what I need again. It’s all about the quality of the ingredients. If I don’t have that, then I don’t have an establishment,” Norton said.