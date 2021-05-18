Roofing contractor Wes Beams says he's been in the industry more than thirty years.

"We are in the peak season before the rainy season," said the owner of Beams Roofing.

He says the last year has been difficult.

"It’s been the most challenging year that I’ve had since I’ve been in business,” said Beams.

He says the pandemic is only part of the problem.

"COVID, the trucks being diverted, the plants closing down and the hurricanes hitting the panhandle, the storms hit Texas and even the Suez Canal,” said Beams.

He says materials are difficult to find and they aren't cheap.

"The price of the material has skyrocketed so high that when you give a customer an actual estimate there’s sticker shock,” said Beams.

Beams says he's dealing with more expensive materials, longer wait times and he's having a difficult time finding workers.

"Between the prices and the labor those two combinations alone in my business can cripple someone," said Beams.



Material costs continue increasing, he shares an example of a recent underlayment purchase.

"It went up five dollars in between going and dropping it off in Dade City and going back to Tampa to pick up a new pallet," said Beams.



As prices change, so do estimates.



"I did a preliminary estimate and we were about $3,000 more than what it was five weeks ago," says Beams.

He says there's a lot of uncertainty in the industry.

"I probably won’t even make money on this job because of the time lag and the price increases," said Beams.

Beams says supplies are delayed and more expensive.