WORCESTER, Mass. - The state’s announcement about COVID-19 restrictions being lifted on May 29 is welcome news to many in the Worcester business community.

The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce says it will help leisure, hospitality and restaurant businesses who were among the hit hardest by the pandemic.

Other New England states will lift many of their restrictions a week earlier than Massachusetts, but Chamber president and CEO Tim Murray says instead of focusing on who is first, he wants to focus on what we now know will be a definitive reopening.

Murray says the announcement couldn't come at a better time with the opening of Polar Park attracting new visitors to Worcester.

"We have a lot of great venues, whether it be for weddings throughout Central Massachusetts and parties and outdoor events,” Murray said. “And, our restaurants because of the COVID crisis have added outdoor seating and venues to take advantage of the outdoor weather which hopefully coupled with their indoor capacity being able to be reinstated will hopefully lead to a cash flow-positive summer for these businesses."

The Chamber is working closely with Discover Central MA to help promote the region, and guide tourists looking to visit.