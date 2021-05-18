Throughout the pandemic, The Crisp Cannoli Bakery & Cafe in East Greenbush has been following state guidelines.

“We trust the CDC and the governor in terms of the directives that we’ve followed,” says James Grant, owner of The Crisp Cannoli.

With the new mask mandate going into effect Wednesday, they’ve been one of the few businesses to let their customers know where they stand.

“Our space here has always been a space, even throughout the pandemic, to come to see some normalcy," Grant said. "We’ve always followed the guidelines, everyone’s been respectful of it, so we don’t want to make it a major ordeal for anyone,”

The Crisp Cannoli will not be requiring masks or checking vaccination cards. Instead, they are trusting customers to follow the honor code, and they’re asking patrons to do the same.

“It’s none of your business, it's none of our business," Grant said. "We have to expect that everyone is going to follow the guidelines that have been given."

Psychologist Rudy Nydegger says this new mandate can be overwhelming for some people. He explains after 14 months of being told to wear a mask and social distance, some people may be scared.

“You may want to make these changes gradually, as it makes you feel comfortable," Nydegger said. "But what you don’t want to do is start pulling backwards and saying, ‘I can no longer go out’. Don’t change your activities based on the underlying fear. Base your activities on the science."

According to the mandate, everyone must still wear masks in schools, health care centers, shelters, and while riding mass transit.