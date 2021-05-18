FLORIDA — Nurses across the country and in Florida are urging caution when it comes to taking off masks in public. Their response comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised guidance on the wearing of masks in public.

What You Need To Know The CDC updated its mask guidance last week to allow vaccinated individuals to go without a mask in most situations



Nurses across the country have urged caution in taking masks off



They are worried that too many unvaccinated people will stop wearing masks and cause another surge of COVID infections

Betsy Marville has treated patients for decades. But she says nothing tested health care workers like the coronavirus pandemic.

“The things you knew that worked weren’t working, and then the high death rates – and not being able to have visitors at the bedside when someone’s critically ill and dying,” said Marville, who now represents thousands of nurses through a nurses union

She’s joining other nurses across the country in criticizing the CDC’s revised mask guidelines released last week, which say that vaccinated people can go without the masks outdoors — and indoors — at most public places.

She believes it could lead to another surge in coronavirus cases.

“I think there’s potential out there, even if we had a mini-surge — that’s people dying and people sick that we don’t want to be sick,” said Marville.

The CDC’s guidance recommends people who haven’t been vaccinated to still wear masks. But Advent Health Internal Medicine Dr. Aftab Khan says the problem is that no one is required to prove their vaccination status.

“How are we going to know if the person next to me, or the person who is walking or sitting next to me, is vaccinated or unvaccinated,” said Khan.

He said it’s basically an honor system now in place, and worries those not vaccinated will take advantage of that, which will lead to further spread of the virus and its variants.

“And the variants are all around us, and some of these variants can become resistant to vaccinations and can cause more problems down the road,” said Khan.

Hospitals and nursing homes are two of the exceptions where the CDC says masks are still required. But Marville said it’s not just the safety of her fellow nurses she’s worried about, but the entire public.

“I just know that nurses and the health care workers at the bedside — they don’t want to see this happening again,” said Marville.

National Nurses United has also criticized the CDC’s revised mask guidance.

NNU plans to hold a news conference on Wednesday detailing its concerns.​