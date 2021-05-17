MAITLAND — We’ve all waited at long red lights, but how long is too long?

That’s what Ashley Malloy wants to know in this week’s Traffic Inbox.

"I can listen to almost two full songs just sitting at the light, it's ridiculous," Malloy says.

When Malloy is going home from work, she waits for the red-arrow light on Maitland Boulevard to turn green, so she can turn onto Magnolia Homes Road.

"I try not to get too mad,” Malloy says. “Everyone gets mad at red lights, but it's frustrating. It's definitely frustrating."

This stretch of Maitland Boulevard is heavily used, between State Road 429 and Interstate 4.

We clocked two minutes, but Malloy says it can be even longer.

"I feel like this is still abnormal because the cars will be backed up, even causing backups just to get into the turn lane,” she says, “and this can't be normal. This is ridiculous."

Unfortunately for Malloy, the Florida Department of Transportation says the timing of the lights is correct.

“The department reviewed signal timing at this intersection, and the initial review found the signal to be operating as intended,” FDOT spokesperson Allison Colburn says. “However, the department will continue to monitor the intersection and may consider making adjustments, should it be determined that any changes are needed.”

Malloy says she hopes eventually they change the signal timing, so she can get home a little earlier.

“(I’d like to) be home with my dog and my fiancée and be able to cook dinner at an early time, even if it's five minutes," Malloy says.

FDOT says they try to keep Maitland Boulevard moving, so that’s why drivers have to wait longer to turn.

So for the time being, she’ll just have to crank up the tunes.

“If you can listen to a full song and it's still not turned, something is wrong," she says.

