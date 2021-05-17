TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Government has given people big breaks for the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, but don't think you'll get any from the IRS if you miss today's tax deadline.

If you owe money back to the IRS, tax experts say the best advice is to file anyway, then work with the IRS on a repayment plan to help you avoid late filing penalties.

What You Need To Know The Monday deadline to file with the IRS is an extension from April



Any stimulus money you received is not taxable





If you collected unemployment last year, the 1st $10,200 can be excluded from your income





MORE INFO: IRS.gov

"If you know you owe and you're not going to be able to pay that off in it's entirety, you can setup an installment agreement with the IRS and pay that back over time," said Steve Ribble with Guardian Accounting Group in Tampa.

If you miss the deadline to file 2020 taxes today and owe money back, the IRS will charge you a 5% additional tax per month on your total tax bill until the amount is paid off.

You will also be hit with an additional .5% interest payment per month.

For those that file on-time and cannot pay back the entire tax bill, the IRS will allow you to request an installment repayment plan.

The plan usually lasts 72 months, but you can payoff any remaining amount early to avoid additional interest.​