As the pandemic continues to fade, the Syracuse City Parks and Recreation Department has some great news for senior citizens beginning Monday.

Several indoor activities ranging from chair aerobics to yoga are now available to seniors 55 and older at the city's two community centers.

City officials are calling it a very exciting day for senior citizens in Syracuse.

Pre-registered seniors will be able visit the Magnarelli Center on the north side or the Cecile Center in the Valley to enjoy indoor activities again. The activities and available class times can be found on Syracuse.Recdesk.com.

The free activities ranging from walking and tai chi to yoga and pickleball are limited in size to about 20 people. The city brought back senior lunches a few weeks ago while the parks commissioner said a lot of people have missed these activities.

Many of these classes offer seniors great fitness options, but others like arts and crafts are just a great way for seniors to get out to socialize.

"For those that want to do more passive activities, but social activities, we have cards, bingo, we have a little bit of everything. We're doing this slowly and safely so that everybody kind of gets to the hang of it. Everything is pre-registration and then hopefully when things loosen up more we'll be able to open our doors for just walk-ins but this is a great first step for us," said Syracuse Parks Recreation and Youth Services Commissioner Julie LaFave.

The activities will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the two community centers. The city also recently announced that seven city pools will be re-opening this summer, beginning in late June.

The senior activities are open to all people 55 years and older. If you have questions, call Jackie at (315) 473-2678.​