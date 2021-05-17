The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case in its next term which could challenge the landmark rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, challenges Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks.

The decision by the nation's highest court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, sets up a major showdown over abortion, which will likely come in the fall. The case will be the first argued since Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the bench, providing a pathway to dramatically alter the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

The decision in Roe was upheld 19 years later in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, which the state's former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed into law in 2018, was struck down by a federal judge in 2018, a ruling which was upheld by a federal judge in 2019.

The nation's highest court ruled last year in a 5-4 decision to strike down a Louisiana abortion law, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's liberal majority, which included the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

But with Ginsburg's replacement by Justice Barrett, solidifying the court's right-leaning majority, the future of abortion rights could be in question.

