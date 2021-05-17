RALEIGH, N.C. – The search for gas affected many businesses in the Triangle last week, as drivers stayed home to conserve what was in their tank.

This week, many are hoping for business is back to normal.

“We’ve had clients cancel or re-schedule,” said Christina Kirkey, owner of Pinup Studio in Raleigh. “We actually had one client who had canceled because she couldn’t find gas and she wasn’t going to be able to pick her son up from school and get her hair done.”

LOOK MOM, NO CARS! A welcome view at a gas station early this morning in #Raleigh Cars were already backed up here at this point last week pic.twitter.com/H4vhqlDYLZ — Amy Elliott (@AElliottTV) May 17, 2021

All of the salon employees were able to make it in to work last week, but the gas situation was a looming concern.

“Three of my girls live in Henderson. That’s definitely a little bit of a hike. I know sometimes they carpool to events or other things so I know they have talked about that if this were to continue,” Kirley said.

Monday morning, fuel tankers could be seen at gas stations, a welcomed sight.

Kirkey hopes going forward this week, their appointment book will remain full and the pain at the pump will be a distant memory.

“When this whole gas thing goes away, or even through it, if you have it, continue to support those local businesses,” Kirkey said.