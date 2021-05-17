DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver was killed after what witnesses said was a mid-air collision Sunday morning.

DeLand Police investigators said officers were called out to DeLand Municipal Airport over a report of a skydiver's hard landing. They arrived just before 10 a.m.

When they got there, they found a male skydiver unresponsive.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two parachutists collide in the air with their parachutes open. Only one of the two was able to regain control, they said, and the man landed hard in a parking lot.

Bystanders tried to help the unresponsive skydiver but weren't able to revive him, officers said. Police didn't provide the condition of the other skydiver.

Skydive DeLand is based at the airport.

The man's identity was being withheld until next of kin can be notified.