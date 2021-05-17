Pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced Monday positive results from a Phase 2 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine, noting that they will move their experimental inoculation into a late-stage Phase 3 trial.

The two-dose vaccine caused an antibody response in 95-100% of participants 18-95 in its Phase 2 study following a second injection. The relatively small study was comprised of 722 volunteers in the United States and Honduras. The two shots were given 21 days apart.

However, the results are a promising step forward after suffering a setback in December, when the companies announced they would delay their vaccine candidate in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Notably, the vaccine candidate displayed a high immune response in individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19, showing strong potential as a booster.

The candidate is a recombinant protein-based vaccine, developed by Sanofi, and uses an adjuvant developed by GSK, which boosts the immune response generated by the vaccine. Unlike other two-dose vaccines — such as the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperature and does not require cold chain storage and distribution.

“Our Phase 2 data confirm the potential of this vaccine to play a role in addressing this ongoing global public health crisis, as we know multiple vaccines will be needed, especially as variants continue to emerge and the need for effective and booster vaccines, which can be stored at normal temperatures, increases”, Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur, said in a statement.

“With these favorable results, we are set to progress to a global Phase 3 efficacy study,” Triomphe added. “We look forward to generating additional data and working with our partners around the world to make our vaccine available as quickly as possible.”

The results have not been published or peer reviewed yet, but the companies will next move on to a Phase 3 trial, which will enroll more than 35,000 adults from “a broad range of countries” and test the vaccine’s efficacy against two variants of concern, including B.1.351, the variant first detected in South Africa.

“These positive data show the potential of this protein-based adjuvanted vaccine candidate in the broader context of the pandemic, including the need to address variants and to provide for booster doses,” Roger Conner, the president of GSK vaccines added, noting that they believe their vaccine candidate “can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”