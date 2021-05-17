There are many things Sean Sweeney loves about SoHo. He’s lived there for 44 years.

“I love the buildings, the architecture. I love the quaintness. I love the 19th century feel, the European feel. I love the cobblestones,” he explained.

Sweeney is worried the city’s plan to rezone SoHo and NoHo will ruin the character of his neighborhood. His group, the SoHo Alliance, is one of several who are fighting the plan.

What You Need To Know The City Planning Commission certified a SoHo-NoHo rezoning plan, allowing a formal review process to begin



The city says its plan would update the zoning in SoHo-NoHo to better fit the needs of the area



The rezoning plan includes 3,500 units of new housing, 900 of which will be affordable Opponents worry the plan would change the character of the area and force longtime residents out

“This will bring in big box retail stores. It will bring in office towers,” said Sweeney.

The zoning change would be the first in 50 years. The area is currently zoned for manufacturing and light industry. Certified artists are allowed to live in joint living and work spaces. Retail is allowed with special approval. But many of the people who live here are technically violating the zoning rules. That’s why the city wants to update the zoning to fit the current neighborhood.

“It’s got all kinds of opportunities for people, but it has not kept up with what modern day use of SoHo is. It’s been incredibly inflexible because of that outdated zoning,” said Vicki Been, the deputy mayor for Housing and Economic Development.

The city says updating the zoning to mixed-use will make it easier for businesses to open in the neighborhood. The plan includes height limits on new buildings that the city says will protect the character of the area. It also includes 3,500 units of new housing, 900 of which would be affordable.

But opponents are not convinced the affordable housing will actually be built.

“The city can say whatever it wants, but there’s enough loopholes you can drive a Mack truck through,” said Sweeney.

The City Planning Commission’s certification of the plan is a first step in a long process. The plan still needs to go the community board, then the borough president’s office before going to the full City Council for approval.

Opponents like Sweeney vow to fight the plan every step of the way.

“We’ve just begun to fight,” he said.