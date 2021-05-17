WORCESTER, Mass. - The City's temporary Outdoor Dining Program will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

According to a City spokesperson, the City of Worcester intends to keep the program in place through the end of the season.

The original plan announced last month called for a 60-day window to resume the current program following Gov. Charlie Baker's lifting of the State of Emergency. However, even after Gov. Baker's announcement on Monday the State of Emergency would be lifted on June 15, the City has decided to keep the program in place.

Permits are required to use parking lots and sidewalk areas to expand their outdoor dining space. In 2020, less than half of the restaurants participating in the program used significant sidewalk and parking lot space.

The outdoor dining space can only remain open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

In April, the City launched a dedicated website for the program as well as $50,000 grant program.

Outdoor dining permits are currently valid until January 1, 2022. The City says they will have further details at a future point.