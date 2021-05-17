Many businesses are having trouble filling jobs, and the Oneida Nation is no exception. The Oneidas are hiring for hundreds of full and part-time positions.

There will be four "Seize the Summer Gig" hiring events. They aren't typical job fairs. They are open-house style events with food, music and giveaways, which is another way to get people in the door.

The events will run from 2-6 p.m. at the following Oneida properties:

Monday, May 17: Turning Stone, Shenendoah Clubhouse

Tuesday, May 18: YBR Casino & Sportsbook, The Lanes and Topgolf Swing Suites

Thursday, May 20: Point Place Casino, Outdoor Patio Area

Monday, May 24: The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, Beachside Deck

Some jobs are offering up to a $1,000 sign-on bonus. New hires will get an initial bonus and the rest if you’re employed past 90 days.

The jobs, hiring managers say, are perfect for anyone looking for a fun, flexible position or for any students home from college. Some of the positions include bartenders, golf course beverage attendants, dealers, housekeepers, servers, hostesses, slot attendants and more.

“It's because the Oneida Nation has been expanding recently and we're in the peak hours of the season with golf opening and we have The Lake House that’s really in full force right now, so I think that the weather has a lot to do with it,” said Shawnna Popluhar, the nightlife manager at Turning Stone.

Job seekers can preregister, but walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters and current employees will be there to answer all of your questions.