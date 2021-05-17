SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday's plea deal by Joel Greenberg could have a lasting impact on Central Florida politics.

What You Need To Know Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six criminal counts Monday



A Seminole County Republican official says Greenberg's actions paint the GOP in a negative light



Experts also worry the guilty pleas will erode voter trust in their elected officials





“This is not what we stand for as a Republican Party and so it is very unfortunate,” said Ben Paris, chairman of the Republican Party of Seminole County.

Paris said there’s no question the conviction of a high-ranking Republican will bring a negative effect but how much of that will happen locally is unclear.

“What I don’t see happening is it having a direct negative effect on the Republican Party too much," Paris said. "You know, this has been going on for more than a year now — Joel has been incarcerated. I think the justice department is doing what they need to do, and we at the party go, "We’re law and order, we believe that this is what it’s supposed to do. So we’re trying to just stay out of it.'"

University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett said now that Greenberg has pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking, stalking and other charges, it could influence Seminole County voters.

“A high-profile Republican pleading guilty to these charges does cast a pall on the rest of the Republicans," he said. "Again, that’s probably not fair in one sense, but it is politics and people do know in Seminole County that he was a high profile Republican, so it doesn’t help."

Beyond local votes, Jewett said that Greenberg pleading guilty will continue to erode voter trust in their elected officials.

“When people like Greenberg are so high-profile and do so many things wrong and plead guilty in federal court, it sort of taints everybody in elected office and, perhaps, hopefully will make sure that everybody is on their best behavior moving forward,” Jewett said.

In future elections, Paris said it's likely that candidates running for office locally will now need to be more open about their personal and family life so that they can gain and keep the trust of voters.

“I think if anything, this is going to lead toward a transparency. Voters are going to want to know more about who they’re voting for,” Paris said.

And, depending on what information Greenberg is able to provide to officials for future investigations, Jewett said it's likely his impact on Central Florida politics is far from over. ​