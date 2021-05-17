MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County business management consultant firm looking for about a dozen uniquely qualified candidates.

These former power professionals can take their top talents to the companies Lean Focus serves, helping them shine with a blend of personal and proprietary insight.

“The core to what we do, we're helping clients transform their culture, using lean and continuous improvement as the foundation to do so," Lean Focus CEO Damon Baker said.

Currently, Baker's company is looking to bring on former CEO’s, GM's, and VP’s cut by pandemic restructuring.

"So the average person on our team has 20 plus years of continuous improvement experience inside of a world class company like a Danaher Corporation or a Boeing or a John Deere, for example," he said.

These former power professionals — Baker believes — can take their top talents to the companies Lean Focus serves, helping them shine with a blend of personal and proprietary insight.

"Because we want those people to walk in with the instant credibility with a client, and know the path forward and really help them lead the way through their experience but also, kind of, you know, candidly, all the mistakes that they've made throughout their career and doing things," Baker said.

Lean Focus makes its people a priority by offering a special set of perks like remote working for his associates.

"It really affords people, a level of flexibility degrees of freedom if you will, to really choose where they want to live and work and raise a family or retire and pick how much work they'd like to do, while at the same time maintaining that intellectual stimulation that they craved, you know, being associated with industry and with, you know, solving really important problems for, you know, our client base,' he said.

As Lean Focus boasts a 50% increase in business over last year.

"Yeah absolutely talent recruitment is a big piece of what we do and when you marry that with the consulting side it really creates a pretty powerful combination," he said.

You can learn more about Lean Focus at https://leanfocus.com/solutions/team/​.