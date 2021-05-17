As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state.

What You Need To Know The midnight curfew is now lifted for outdoor dining areas

The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining in two weeks

Also on Monday, the curfew is lifted for catered events where people are either vaccinated or can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test ​​​ ​​​

The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.

Paul Santora says it's been a rollercoaster for many restaurants like his, just trying to survive throughout the pandemic.

He's been a part of lawsuits fighting against the state's curfew policy.

He says it's important to remember that the curfew wasn't last call — it meant all of the customers had to be out by midnight. With the change, he sees a lift on the way for his and other establishments that thrive on the later crowds, especially this time of year.

“It's summertime,” Santora said. “People start coming out when it's 55 degrees and sunny and 60 degrees. It's an important part of our business, who we are. It's going to be a huge impact. It could be, in our case, 25% of our business during the week. I'm sure other bars and restaurants in the local area, it could be 50% to 75% of their business."

The easing of restrictions on restaurants will continue two weeks from now on May 31, when the indoor dining curfew is also lifted.