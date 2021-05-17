President Joe Biden’s administration plans to ship 20 million doses of domestically-authorized COVID-19 vaccines abroad in the coming weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Monday.

Biden will "be announcing that the United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.

She did not specify whether the shipment would be comprised of a combination of the COVID-19 vaccines with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States, or if a single vaccine type would be sent out. Currently, vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for domestic use.

"This is in addition to sending all of the manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine doses overseas during May and June, as soon as these 60 million doses are cleared," she added.

News of the administration’s plan was first reported by Bloomberg.

It’s the first time that the United States will disseminate some of its domestically-approved supply to foreign nations.

In late April, the White House announced it would send out the entirety of its 60 million-plus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In all, the United States plans to ship 80 million vaccine doses around the world by mid-summer.

The move comes as domestic supply of COVID-19 vaccines begins to outstrip demand. As of Monday, around 122 million people across the country are fully vaccinated against the virus, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.