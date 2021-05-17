The New York Racing Association is temporarily suspending horse trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses at New York Racetracks, including Belmont Park, the home of the Belmont Stakes, pending an investigation into a failed drug test from Medina Spirit, the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

What You Need To Know The New York Racing Association announced Monday that they are temporarily suspending horse trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses at New York Racetracks, including Belmont Park, the home of the Belmont Stakes



The suspension comes in the aftermath of a failed drug test from Medina Spirit, the winner of the Kentucky Derby



Baffert had not committed to entering any horses at the Belmont, the third leg of the sport's famed Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing



If a subsequent test confirms the positive result, Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win will be invalidated, organizer Churchill Downs said in a statement

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” Dave O’Rourke, president and CEO of the NYRA said in a statement Monday. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

As a result of the suspension, Baffert will be suspended from entering horses at Belmont, as well as Saratoga Race Course and Aqueduct Racetrack, the state's three major racing venues. The NYRA took into account not only Medina Spirit's failed drug test, but also "the fact that other horses trained by Mr. Baffert have failed drug tests in the recent past, resulting in the assessment of penalties against him by thoroughbred racing regulators in Kentucky, California, and Arkansas."

Baffert has had five violations involving impermissible levels of medication in his horses over the past 13 months. He was fined in Kentucky and Arkansas and avoided a suspension in Arkansas following appeal.

Baffert had not committed to entering any horses at the Belmont, the third leg of the sport's famed Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing.

Medina Spirit tested positive for a steroid known as betamethasone on the day of the Kentucky Derby. Baffert on May 9 said 21 picograms of the corticosteroid, which can be used to help a horse’s joints, showed up in the blood sample. If a subsequent test confirms the positive result, Medina Spirit's Kentucky Derby win will be invalidated, organizer Churchill Downs said in a statement. The results of the drug test are not expected back for several weeks.

"NYRA expects to make a final determination regarding the length and terms of Mr. Baffert’s suspension based on information revealed during the course of the ongoing investigation in Kentucky, such as the post-Kentucky Derby test results of Medina Spirit," the statement continued.

Medina Spirit passed a drug test and was able to run in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, where the horse finished third.

In an exclusive statement to NBC Sports, Baffert said he was "truly sorry" for the way he initially handled the news of Medina Spirit's positive drug test.

“I acknowledge that I am not perfect, and I could have better handled the initial announcement of this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win was so personally meaningful to me, and I had such a wonderful experience on May 1 at Churchill Downs that when I got the news of the test results, it truly was the biggest gut punch I had ever received and I was devastated.

“That, coupled with the fact that I always try to be accommodating and transparent with the media, led to an emotional press conference on May 9 in which I said some things that have been perceived as hurtful to some in the industry," he continued. "For that, I am truly sorry. I have devoted by life’s work to this great sport, and I owe it and those who make it possible nothing but an eternal debt of gratitude.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.